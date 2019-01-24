Sarah Ann McLachlan, OC, OBC (born January 28, 1968) is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for her emotional ballads and mezzo-soprano vocal range. As of 2009 she had sold over 30 million albums worldwide. McLachlan's best-selling album to date is Surfacing, for which she won two Grammy Awards (out of four nominations) and four Juno Awards. In addition to her personal artistic efforts, she founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians on an unprecedented scale. The Lilith Fair concert tours took place from 1997 to 1999, and resumed in the summer of 2010. On May 6, 2014, she released her first album of original music in four years, titled Shine On.