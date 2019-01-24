Sarah McLachlanBorn 28 January 1968
Sarah McLachlan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bql5r.jpg
1968-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce58d854-7430-4231-aa44-97f0144b3372
Sarah McLachlan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Ann McLachlan, OC, OBC (born January 28, 1968) is a Canadian singer and songwriter known for her emotional ballads and mezzo-soprano vocal range. As of 2009 she had sold over 30 million albums worldwide. McLachlan's best-selling album to date is Surfacing, for which she won two Grammy Awards (out of four nominations) and four Juno Awards. In addition to her personal artistic efforts, she founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians on an unprecedented scale. The Lilith Fair concert tours took place from 1997 to 1999, and resumed in the summer of 2010. On May 6, 2014, she released her first album of original music in four years, titled Shine On.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah McLachlan Tracks
Sort by
I Will Remember You
Sarah McLachlan
I Will Remember You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
I Will Remember You
Last played on
Ordinary Miracle
Sarah McLachlan
Ordinary Miracle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Ordinary Miracle
Last played on
Angel
Sarah McLachlan
Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv92j.jpglink
Angel
Last played on
When She Loved Me
Sarah McLachlan
When She Loved Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Wintersong
Sarah McLachlan
Wintersong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Wintersong
Last played on
Song for a Winter's Night
Sarah McLachlan
Song for a Winter's Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Song for a Winter's Night
Last played on
Silent Night
Sarah McLachlan
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
River
Sarah McLachlan
River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
River
Last played on
One Dream
Sarah McLachlan
One Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
One Dream
Last played on
Run
Josh Groban Bridges & Sarah McLachlan
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Run
Performer
Last played on
Run (feat. Sarah McLachlan)
Josh Groban
Run (feat. Sarah McLachlan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdw4.jpglink
Run (feat. Sarah McLachlan)
Last played on
Adia
Sarah McLachlan
Adia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Adia
Last played on
Time
Sarah McLachlan
Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Time
Last played on
Silence
Delerium
Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Silence
Last played on
Brink of Destruction
Sarah McLachlan
Brink of Destruction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql5r.jpglink
Brink of Destruction
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sarah McLachlan
Sarah McLachlan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sheryl Crow Acoustic Session!
-
Sheryl Crow: "There was a big debate whether it would even be on the album... I voted against it..."
-
How does Sheryl Crow write a hit single?!
-
Sheryl Crow: 'I have to educate my kids about Michael Jackson!
-
Sheryl Crow chats to Steve Wright
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Sheryl Crow is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
Back to artist