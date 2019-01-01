Markus Dravs is a British music producer, songwriter, programmer, engineer and mixer. His credits includes Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Björk, Brian Eno, Sheep on Drugs, Mumford & Sons, Florence + the Machine, The Maccabees and Kings of Leon.

He has won three Grammy Awards, four Billboard Music Awards and three Brit Awards for his production work. At the 53rd Grammy Awards he won Album of the Year for Arcade Fire's The Suburbs. At the 55th Grammy Awards, he won the Album of the Year for Mumford & Sons Babel. In 2009 at the 51st Grammy Awards, Dravs won Best Rock Album for Coldplay's Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends.

Dravs won Producer of the Year at the 2011 Brit Awards. He was also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 55th annual session of the Grammy Awards in 2013.