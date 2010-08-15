Stabat Mater is a one-man funeral doom band from Finland. The band was formed in 2001 by Mikko Aspa of Deathspell Omega and Clandestine Blaze fame. Stabat Mater received underground acclaim following a 2002 split album with Worship. For this release, Stabat Mater contributed a track entitled 'Give Them Pain'. Stabat Mater's first full-length album was released on July 10, 2009 by Northern Heritage records.