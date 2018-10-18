Faheem Rashad Najm (born September 30, 1985), better known by his stage name T-Pain, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. His debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, was released in 2005. In 2007, T-Pain released his second album Epiphany, which reached number one on the US Billboard 200 chart. His third album, Thr33 Ringz, was released in 2008. T-Pain has also released a string of hit singles, including "I'm Sprung", "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)", "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')", "Bartender", "Can't Believe It", "5 O'Clock" and more. T-Pain has earned two Grammy Awards, alongside artists Kanye West and Jamie Foxx respectively.

T-Pain is the founder of the record label imprint Nappy Boy Entertainment, established in 2005. Throughout his career as a singer, T-Pain is best known for using and popularizing the creative use of the Auto-Tune pitch correction effect, used with extreme parameter settings to create distinctive vocal sounds. From 2006 to 2010, T-Pain was featured on more than 50 chart topping singles, his most successful feature to date was on Flo Rida's debut single "Low", which has since been certified 6x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).