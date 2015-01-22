EnonFormed 1999. Disbanded 2011
Enon
1999
Enon Biography (Wikipedia)
Enon was an indie rock band founded by John Schmersal, Rick Lee, and Steve Calhoon that was active from 1999 to 2011; however, for most of its history, Enon was a three-piece outfit composed of Schmersal, Toko Yasuda, and Matt Schulz. Though situated for a time in Philadelphia, Enon was known for being part of the New York music scene.
