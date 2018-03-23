Achilles LiarmakopoulosFormed 29 August 1985
Achilles Liarmakopoulos
Achilles Liarmakopoulos Biography (Wikipedia)
Achilles Liarmakopoulos (born August 29, 1985) is a Greek trombonist and member of the Canadian Brass since 2011.
Achilles Liarmakopoulos Tracks
