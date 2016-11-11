Gogi GrantBorn 20 September 1924. Died 10 March 2016
Gogi Grant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce476ab2-d9b4-4f2d-b848-82c9a2373772
Gogi Grant Biography (Wikipedia)
Myrtle Audrey Arinsberg (September 20, 1924 – March 10, 2016), known professionally as Gogi Grant, was an American pop singer. She is best known for her No. 1 hit in 1956, "The Wayward Wind".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gogi Grant Tracks
Sort by
The Wayward Wind
Gogi Grant
The Wayward Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wayward Wind
Last played on
On The Sunnyside Of The Street
Gogi Grant
On The Sunnyside Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Sunnyside Of The Street
Last played on
Wayward Wind
Gogi Grant
Wayward Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wayward Wind
Last played on
Kiss Me Honey, Honey Kiss Me
Gogi Grant
Kiss Me Honey, Honey Kiss Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Gogi Grant
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Last played on
Can't Help Lovin' That Man
Gogi Grant
Can't Help Lovin' That Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Help Lovin' That Man
Last played on
Don't Ever Leave Me
Gogi Grant
Don't Ever Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Ever Leave Me
Last played on
There Will Never Be Another You
Gogi Grant
There Will Never Be Another You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
Gogi Grant
I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Gogi Grant
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why I Was Born
Gogi Grant
Why I Was Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why I Was Born
Last played on
The Thrill Is Gone
Gogi Grant
The Thrill Is Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thrill Is Gone
Last played on
Always True To You In My Fashion
Gogi Grant
Always True To You In My Fashion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always True To You In My Fashion
Last played on
Mad About The Boy
Gogi Grant
Mad About The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad About The Boy
Last played on
The More I See You
Gogi Grant
The More I See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The More I See You
Last played on
But Beautiful
Gogi Grant
But Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Beautiful
Last played on
What's New
Gogi Grant
What's New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's New
Last played on
The Day You Came Along
Gogi Grant
The Day You Came Along
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Day You Came Along
Last played on
By Myself
Gogi Grant
By Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By Myself
Last played on
I Don't Want To Walk Without You Baby
Gogi Grant
I Don't Want To Walk Without You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gogi Grant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist