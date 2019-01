Luminescent Orchestrii are a gypsy punk band from New York City, whose music also incorporates elements of Middle Eastern, punk, and Appalachian music. The band's founding members were Sxip Shirey, Sarah Alden, Rima Fand, Julie Carney, Aaron Goldsmith, and Benjy Fox-Rosen.

