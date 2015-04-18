Luminescent OrchestriiFormed 2002. Disbanded 2012
Luminescent Orchestrii
2002
Luminescent Orchestrii Biography (Wikipedia)
Luminescent Orchestrii are a gypsy punk band from New York City, whose music also incorporates elements of Middle Eastern, punk, and Appalachian music. The band's founding members were Sxip Shirey, Sarah Alden, Rima Fand, Julie Carney, Aaron Goldsmith, and Benjy Fox-Rosen.
