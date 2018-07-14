James WilliamsonIggy and The Stooges guitarist. Born 29 October 1949
James Robert Williamson (born October 29, 1949) is an American guitarist, songwriter, record producer and electronics engineer. He was a member of the iconic proto-punk rock band The Stooges, notably on the influential album Raw Power and in the reformed Stooges from 2009 to 2016. Between his stints in music, Williamson worked in Silicon Valley developing computer chips. Most recently he has continued as a solo artist.
Search and Destroy
Search and Destroy
Search and Destroy
Kill City
Kill City
Kill City
