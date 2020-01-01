Doug Walker is a Manchester-based singer-songwriter. After years of getting nowhere with his musical career, his planned self-released debut single, "The Mystery", was played by BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles after Walker turned up outside the Radio 1 studio on 28 August 2007 at 5.30am. He gave a copy of the recording to Moyles as he arrived for work. It was played at 7.20am, and the radio station was inundated with emails and SMS texts, resulting in Moyles playing the song seven more times that week. As a result Walker met with eleven record labels and signed with Warner Bros. Records on 12 October 2007.[citation needed]

Walker's debut album was produced by Danton Supple who was responsible for X&Y by Coldplay and Silence Is Easy by Starsailor. After recording, Walker flew to New York to mix his album with Michael Brauer, and had completed his album nine weeks to the day from when he signed his recording contract with Warner Bros. Records.

At the end of 2007 Walker was featured in Q magazine, The Guardian, The Sun, The Mirror, The Daily Star and The Red Pages - each publication tipping him for success in 2008.[citation needed]