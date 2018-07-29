Charlotte HatherleyBorn 20 June 1979
Charlotte Franklin Hatherley (born 20 June 1979) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and guitarist. She initially came to prominence as guitarist and backing vocalist for alternative rock band Ash. Since leaving Ash in 2006, she has pursued a solo career and also acted as a touring instrumentalist for Bryan Ferry, KT Tunstall, Bat for Lashes and Birdy. Hatherley has also been a touring member of NZCA Lines and is currently musical director for South African artist Nakhane.
