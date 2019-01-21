The Tapiola Sinfonietta (founded 1987) is a city orchestra of Espoo, Finland. The orchestra consists of 41 members and its principal concert venue is Tapiola Hall (with 773 seats) at the Espoo Cultural Centre.

At the beginning Jorma Panula, Osmo Vänskä, Juhani Lamminmäki and Jean-Jacques Kantorow (the honorary conductor) have served as principal conductors. Nowadays, the orchestra does not have a principal conductor. Instead, they have an artistic board consisting of the general manager and two musicians elected by the orchestra.

The orchestra has also Artists in Association with whom they collaborate for a period of several years. Currently they consist of conductor Mario Venzago, pianist Alexander Melnikov and electric guitar player Marzi Nyman. In Autumn 2018 conductor Klaus Mäkelä will begin his partnership with the orchestra as an Artist in Association (along with his appointment a principal guest conductor with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra).

Tapiola Sinfonietta records and tours regularly and has currently more than 60 titles.