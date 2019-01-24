Ini KamozeBorn 9 October 1957
Ini Kamoze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br52b.jpg
1957-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce29fa89-8aed-4f7b-8b3e-a34d0c9ed0c6
Ini Kamoze Biography (Wikipedia)
Ini Kamoze (, born Cecil Campbell on 9 October 1957), is a Jamaican reggae artist who began his career in the early 1980s and returned to prominence in 1994 with the signature song "Here Comes the Hotstepper". The single topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 as well as record charts in Denmark and New Zealand, reaching number four on the UK Singles Chart.
Ini Kamoze Tracks
Here Comes The Hotstepper
Ini Kamoze
Here Comes The Hotstepper
Here Comes The Hotstepper
World-A-Music
Ini Kamoze
World-A-Music
World-A-Music
Call The Police
Ini Kamoze
Call The Police
Call The Police
Stress
Ini Kamoze
Stress
Stress
Hotstepper (edit)
Ini Kamoze
Hotstepper (edit)
Hotstepper (edit)
Here Comes The Hotstepper (Mayeda Twerk Remix)
Ini Kamoze
Here Comes The Hotstepper (Mayeda Twerk Remix)
Hot Stepper
Ini Kamoze
Hot Stepper
Hot Stepper
