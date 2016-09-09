Just a BandKenyan boy band. Formed 12 February 2003
Just a Band
2003-02-12
Just a Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Just a Band is a Kenyan house/funk/disco band whose career was launched with their debut album, Scratch to Reveal, in 2008. Their music has explored various musical directions such as jazz, hip-hop, disco and electronica.
The band are also notable for their DIY aesthetic. In addition to writing, recording and engineering their music, the band creates their own music videos, packaging and promotional items and establishing a strong web and blog presence, referencing elements from virtual bands like Gorillaz and incorporating anime and animation, illustration and photography in their visual campaigns.
Just a Band Tracks
Life Of The Party
Ha He
Probably for Lovers
Ha He (Kenya)
