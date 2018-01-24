Michael CostaComposer and conductor. Born 14 February 1808. Died 29 April 1884
Michael Costa
1808-02-14
Michael Costa Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Michael Andrew Angus Costa (14 February 1808 – 29 April 1884) was an Italian-born conductor and composer who achieved success in England.
Michael Costa Tracks
Ecco quel fiero istante
Michael Costa
Ecco quel fiero istante
Ecco quel fiero istante
