Rick Guard
Rick Guard Biography (Wikipedia)
Rick Guard is an English contemporary jazz singer and songwriter. He performs as a solo vocalist or with other live musicians from two piece up to an 18-piece bigband. Guard made his debut with Decca Records, Guard is one half of a successful songwriting partnership with Phil Rice. The pair have successfully written for international artistes, film, TV and TV commercial advertising.
