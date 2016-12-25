Isabel BigleyBorn 23 February 1926. Died 30 September 2006
Isabel Bigley
1926-02-23
Isabel Bigley Biography (Wikipedia)
Isabel Bigley (February 23, 1926 – September 30, 2006) was an American actress, perhaps best remembered for originating the part of Sarah Brown in Frank Loesser's Guys and Dolls.
Isabel Bigley Tracks
I've Never Been In Love Before
Robert Alda
If I were a bell (Guys and Dolls)
Frank Loesser
Orchestra
If I Were a Bell from Guys and Dolls
Frank Loesser
