Blue Zone80s electro act feat. Lisa Stansfield. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1989
Blue Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
Blue Zone Biography (Wikipedia)
Blue Zone (known as Blue Zone UK in the United States due to a naming dispute there) were a 1980s British band. The group consisted of Lisa Stansfield (lead vocals), Ian Devaney (trombone, keyboards, guitar, backing vocals) and Andy Morris (trumpet, flugelhorn, electronic keyboards, backing vocals).
