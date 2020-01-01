Carlo Zuccari18th century composer. Born 10 November 1703. Died 3 May 1792
Carlo Zuccari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1703-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce22ac0e-81d4-4926-9c1d-c7eca2e936eb
Carlo Zuccari Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Zuccari (November 10, 1703 – May 3, 1792) was an Italian composer and violinist. Active during the late Baroque and early Classical music periods, Zuccari worked mainly in Milan, Olomouc, and London.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Zuccari Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist