Tungevaag & Raaban Biography (Wikipedia)
Tungevaag & Raaban is a dance music producer duo consisting of the Norwegian DJ Martin Tungevaag from Stadlandet in Norway, and the Swedish DJ and producer Robbin Söderlund (better known by his artistic name Raaban) from Borås in Sweden. Sharing a common interest for the EDM genre, they have both collaborated and separately produced music within the genre for many years.
