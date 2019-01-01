Majek Fashek
Majek Fashek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce1e63df-5d87-4618-8ad0-61aff87290e6
Majek Fashek Biography (Wikipedia)
Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek (pronounced as Ma-je-ko-dun-mi Ifa-kii-she-eke), is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is best known in his home country for the 1988 album Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single "Send Down the Rain". Also known as The Rainmaker, he has worked with various artists worldwide, including Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Majek Fashek Tracks
Sort by
Majek Fashek Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist