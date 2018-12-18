Johnny Flynn
Johnny Flynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Flynn (born 14 March 1983) is a South African-born British musician, singer, songwriter and actor.
He is the lead singer and songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit. Flynn has starred as Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 and Netflix television sitcom Lovesick (previously known as Scrotal Recall), and portrayed a young Albert Einstein in the American period drama Genius.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cold Bread
Johnny Flynn
Cold Bread
The Wrote & The Writ
Johnny Flynn
The Wrote & The Writ
The Wrote & The Writ
Last played on
Detectorists
Johnny Flynn
Detectorists
Detectorists
Last played on
Theme to Detectorists
Johnny Flynn
Theme to Detectorists
Theme to Detectorists
Last played on
Detectorists Theme
Johnny Flynn
Detectorists Theme
Detectorists Theme
Last played on
Been Listening (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Johnny Flynn
Been Listening (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Sweet William (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Johnny Flynn
Sweet William (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Churlish May (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Johnny Flynn
Churlish May (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Lost And Found (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Johnny Flynn
Lost And Found (6 Music Session, 01 Sept 2010)
Bottom of The Sea
Johnny Flynn
Bottom of The Sea
Bottom of The Sea
Last played on
Lost and Found
Johnny Flynn
Lost and Found
Lost and Found
Last played on
The Water
Johnny Flynn
The Water
The Water
Last played on
Hard Road
Johnny Flynn
Hard Road
Hard Road
Last played on
Wandering Aengus
Johnny Flynn
Wandering Aengus
Wandering Aengus
Last played on
In The Deepest
Johnny Flynn
In The Deepest
In The Deepest
Last played on
The Box
Johnny Flynn
The Box
The Box
Last played on
Tickle Me Pink
Johnny Flynn
Tickle Me Pink
Tickle Me Pink
Last played on
The Night My Piano Upped and Died
Johnny Flynn
The Night My Piano Upped and Died
The Night My Piano Upped and Died
Last played on
Heart Sunk Hank
Johnny Flynn
Heart Sunk Hank
Heart Sunk Hank
Last played on
Raising The Dead
Johnny Flynn
Raising The Dead
Raising The Dead
Last played on
