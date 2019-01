He is the lead singer and songwriter of the band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit. Flynn has starred as Dylan Witter in the Channel 4 and Netflix television sitcom Lovesick (previously known as Scrotal Recall), and portrayed a young Albert Einstein in the American period drama Genius.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia