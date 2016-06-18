Francisco VallsSpanish baroque composer. Died 2 February 1747
Francisco Valls (Barcelona 1665/1671 - 2 February 1747) was a Catalan composer, theorist and mestre de capella. Among his most known works are the mass Missa Scala Aretina and tract Mapa Armónico Práctico. Valls is sometimes referred to with the Catalan version of his first name "Francesc", but he always signed himself "Francisco".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
