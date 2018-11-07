Rita StrohlComposer/pianist. Born 8 July 1865. Died 1941
Rita Strohl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1865-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce176415-4659-4336-b6a4-912ef2289065
Rita Strohl Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Strohl (born Aimée Marie Marguerite Mercédès Larousse La Villette, on 8 July 1865, in Lorient (Morbihan) – 27 March 1941, in La Gaude (Alpes-Maritimes), was a French pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rita Strohl Tracks
Sort by
Titus et Bérénice (2nd mvt)
Rita Strohl
Titus et Bérénice (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhg9.jpglink
Titus et Bérénice (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Titus et Berenice - Great dramatic sonata for cello and piano, III Lento, Tristamente
Rita Strohl
Titus et Berenice - Great dramatic sonata for cello and piano, III Lento, Tristamente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhg9.jpglink
Titus et Berenice - Great dramatic sonata for cello and piano, III Lento, Tristamente
Last played on
Great Dramatic Sonata, "Titus et Bérénice": II. Vivace - Molto movimento
Rita Strohl
Great Dramatic Sonata, "Titus et Bérénice": II. Vivace - Molto movimento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhhg9.jpglink
Great Dramatic Sonata, "Titus et Bérénice": II. Vivace - Molto movimento
Last played on
Back to artist