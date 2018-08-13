Beth Jeans Houghton
Beth Jeans Houghton Biography (Wikipedia)
Beth Jeans Houghton (a.k.a. Du Blonde) (born 3 January 1990) is a Newcastle upon Tyne-born multi-disciplinary musician, composer, artist, animator and video director. Her influences range from psychedelic rock, punk, blues, 1960s garage rock and soul. She works as an artist under her birth name, Beth Jeans Houghton, working with photography, illustration, animation, video and sculpture. She has directed and animated music videos for multiple artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ezra Furman, and Laura Marling's band LUMP. She writes, performs and produces music under the name Du Blonde.
Houghton is genderqueer, and identifies as non-binary.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
