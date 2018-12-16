Double ExposureUS disco band. Formed 1968
Double Exposure
1968
Double Exposure Biography (Wikipedia)
Double Exposure is an American, Philadelphia-based disco and soul group. They are best known for their 1976 hit, "Ten Percent".
Double Exposure Tracks
Baby I Need Your Loving
My Love Is Free
My Love Is Free (Original Tom Moulton Mix)
Ten Percent
My Love Is Free (Liam Doc's 12" Party Mix)
(Where Have You Been) All My Life
I Got The Hots for ya
Everyman
My Love Is Free (Single Version)
My Love Is Free (Walter Gibbons Disco Madness Remix)
Ten Percent (Walter Gibbons 12" remix)
Everyman (Has To Carry His Own Weight)
My Love Is Free (Tom Moulton Mix)
Newsy Neighbors
Ice Cold Love
10 Per Cent
