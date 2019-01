Tha Bizness is an American record production and songwriting team from Seattle, Washington, composed of Justin "Henny" Henderson and Christopher John "Dow Jones" Whitacre. Tha Bizness have produced songs for several prominent artists, including Ne-Yo, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. In 2009, they received a Producer of the Year nomination at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

