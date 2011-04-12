Tha BiznessFormed 2004
Tha Bizness
2004
Tha Bizness Biography (Wikipedia)
Tha Bizness is an American record production and songwriting team from Seattle, Washington, composed of Justin "Henny" Henderson and Christopher John "Dow Jones" Whitacre. Tha Bizness have produced songs for several prominent artists, including Ne-Yo, Jay Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, among others. In 2009, they received a Producer of the Year nomination at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Tha Bizness Tracks
Catch This Flight
Catch This Flight
Catch This Flight (Feat. Clinton Sparks)
