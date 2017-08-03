Victoria JordanovaBorn 1952
Victoria Jordanova
1952
Victoria Jordanova Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Jordanova, born Viktorija (Vita) Pop Jordanova in Serbia in 1952, is a composer/performer and media artist. She is the creative director, curator, producer and the sound editor for ArpaViva label she founded in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victoria Jordanova Tracks
Lady Fern
Jason Eckardt & Victoria Jordanova
