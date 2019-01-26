TygaBorn 19 November 1989
Tyga Biography (Wikipedia)
Micheal Ray Stevenson (born November 19, 1989), known by his stage name Tyga (a backronym for Thank you God always), is an American rapper. In 2011, Tyga signed a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records and Republic Records. His major label debut Careless World: Rise of the Last King, included the singles "Rack City", "Faded" featuring fellow Young Money artist Lil Wayne, "Far Away" featuring Chris Richardson, "Still Got It" featuring Drake, and "Make It Nasty". He released his third album Hotel California, on April 9, 2013, and includes the singles "Dope" featuring Rick Ross, "For The Road" featuring Chris Brown, and "Show You" featuring Future. His 2018 single, "Taste", peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, being his first Top 40 single in over 3 years.
Tyga Tracks
Taste (feat. Offset)
Girls Have Fun
Floss In The Bank
Startender (feat. Offset & Tyga)
Taste
Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga)
Dip (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Spray (feat. Tyga & YG)
Dip
Taste
Taste vs. Didadada
Ayo vs. No Regrets
Taste (Baile Flip)
Dip (Remix) (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Tyga Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
