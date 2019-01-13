Sam BrowneBorn 1898. Died 1972
Sam Browne
1898
Sam Browne Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Browne (26 March 1898 – 2 March 1972) was an English dance band singer, who became one of the most popular British dance band vocalists of the 1930s. He is remembered for singing with Jack Hylton and with Ambrose and his Orchestra, at the Mayfair Hotel and Embassy Club, with whom he made many recordings from 1930 to 1942, and for his duets and variety performances with the singer, Elsie Carlisle.
They Can't Black Out The Moon
Jay Wilber & Sam Browne
They Can't Black Out The Moon
They Can't Black Out The Moon
Just A Wearying For You
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Just A Wearying For You
Just A Wearying For You
The Sun Has Got His Hat On
Ambrose and His Orchestra
The Sun Has Got His Hat On
The Sun Has Got His Hat On
Somebody's Thinking of You Tonight
Sam Browne
Somebody's Thinking of You Tonight
I Wanna Be Loved By You (feat. Sam Browne)
Ambrose and His Orchestra
I Wanna Be Loved By You (feat. Sam Browne)
I Wanna Be Loved By You (feat. Sam Browne)
I Want To Be Bad
Jack Hylton & His Orchestra
I Want To Be Bad
I Want To Be Bad
BERLIN OR BUST
Sam Browne
BERLIN OR BUST
Button Up Your Overcoat
Sam Browne
Button Up Your Overcoat
Button Up Your Overcoat
Soft Lights and Sweet music
Sam Browne
Soft Lights and Sweet music
Serenade in the night
Sam Browne
Serenade in the night
Serenade in the night
Let's Face the Music
Sam Browne
Let's Face the Music
Let's Face the Music
Butterflies in the rain
Sam Browne
Butterflies in the rain
Butterflies in the rain
Lord and Lady Woozies
Ambrose, Vera Lynn & Sam Browne
Lord and Lady Woozies
Lord and Lady Woozies
Night And Day
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Night And Day
Night And Day
Let's Face the Music and Dance
Sam Browne
Let's Face the Music and Dance
Let's Face the Music and Dance
BERLIN OR BUST
Sam Browne
BERLIN OR BUST
BERLIN OR BUST
We'll Make Hay While The Sun Shines
Billy Merrin & His Commanders
We'll Make Hay While The Sun Shines
We'll Make Hay While The Sun Shines
A Sleepy Lagoon
Sam Browne
A Sleepy Lagoon
A Sleepy Lagoon
Remember Me
Billy Cotton & His Band
Remember Me
Remember Me
Mist On The River
Jay Wilbur
Mist On The River
Mist On The River
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
Sam Browne
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
The Clouds Will Soon Roll By
Let's Put Out The Lights (And Go To Sleep)
Sydney Lipton and The Grosvenor House Band & Sam Browne
Let's Put Out The Lights (And Go To Sleep)
Let's Put Out The Lights (And Go To Sleep)
Here Lies Love
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Here Lies Love
Here Lies Love
Stay as sweet as you are
Sam Browne
Stay as sweet as you are
Stay as sweet as you are
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
Sam Browne
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
It's A Hap Hap Happy Day
Soft Lights and Sweet Music
Ambrose and His Orchestra
Soft Lights and Sweet Music
Soft Lights and Sweet Music
I Won't Dance
Jack Hylton
I Won't Dance
I Won't Dance
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Sam Browne
By the Sleepy Lagoon
By the Sleepy Lagoon
Cheek To Cheek
Sam Browne
Cheek To Cheek
Cheek To Cheek
Love Letters in the Sand
Ambrose Orchestra & Sam Browne
Love Letters in the Sand
Love Letters in the Sand
Rio Rita
Bebe Daniels & Sam Browne
Rio Rita
Rio Rita
There'll Always Be An England
Sam Browne
There'll Always Be An England
There'll Always Be An England
Sam Browne Links
