Rick RhodesBorn 28 July 1951. Died 2 November 2005
Rick Rhodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1951-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce07a247-68e0-47c2-8fba-067ed0181ae3
Rick Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rick Rhodes (July 28, 1951 – November 2, 2005) was an American musician and television composer. His music for TV shows including Santa Barbara, Another World and Guiding Light won a total of five Emmy Awards. In 2005, he died of brain cancer at the age of 54.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rick Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Wishes
RHODES
Wishes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v7d.jpglink
Wishes
Last played on
Isles of Greece
Rick Rhodes
Isles of Greece
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isles of Greece
Last played on
Rick Rhodes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist