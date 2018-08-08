Dan Locklair (born 1949) is an American composer. He holds the position of Composer-in-Residence at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he is also a Professor of Music. Locklair has written numerous works ranging from organ solos to compositions for full orchestra, but he is most often noted for his sacred music.

Locklair was born in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1949. He was a professional organist by age 14; he is a graduate of Mars Hill College and also holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Eastman School of Music.

One of Locklair's pieces, "The Peace may be exchanged" (from Rubrics), was performed at the funeral service for former President Ronald Reagan at the Washington National Cathedral.