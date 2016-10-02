José Martín Cuevas Cobos (born September 28, 1969), known by his stage name Pedro Fernández, is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actor, and television host. Fernández began his international career as Pedrito Fernández at the age of seven.

Fernández has recorded thirty-nine albums, acted in seven soap operas, and twenty five films. He has won 4 Latin Grammy Awards. His stage name is composed of the names of two of his favorite singers, (Pedro) Infante and Vicente (Fernandez).