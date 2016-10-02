Pedro FernándezMexican singer. Born 28 September 1969
Pedro Fernández
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-09-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ce0646e2-98a4-4698-a494-c45034a03192
Pedro Fernández Biography (Wikipedia)
José Martín Cuevas Cobos (born September 28, 1969), known by his stage name Pedro Fernández, is a Mexican singer, songwriter, actor, and television host. Fernández began his international career as Pedrito Fernández at the age of seven.
Fernández has recorded thirty-nine albums, acted in seven soap operas, and twenty five films. He has won 4 Latin Grammy Awards. His stage name is composed of the names of two of his favorite singers, (Pedro) Infante and Vicente (Fernandez).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pedro Fernández Tracks
Sort by
El Aventurero (KiD KOBRA Remix)
Pedro Fernández
El Aventurero (KiD KOBRA Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Aventurero (KiD KOBRA Remix)
Last played on
Pedro Fernández Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist