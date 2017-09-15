Marc BolanBorn 30 September 1947. Died 16 September 1977
Marc Bolan
1947-09-30
Marc Bolan Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Bolan ( BOH-lən; born Mark Feld; 30 September 1947 – 16 September 1977) was an English singer-songwriter, musician, guitarist, and poet. He was best known as the lead singer of the glam rock band T. Rex. Bolan was one of the pioneers of the glam rock movement of the 1970s. He died at the age of 29 in a car accident a fortnight before his 30th birthday.
Marc Bolan Performances & Interviews
"The worst group I've ever seen" - the story of John's Children
Marc Bolan Tracks
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
You Scare Me To Death
All At Once
The Third Degree
Beyond the Rising Sun
I Love To Boogie
Ride A White Swan
Ride A White Swan
You Scare Me To Death
Life's A Gas
Teenage Dream
Hippy Gumbo
The Wizard
Cosmic Dancer
Bob Harris Bolan Jingle
The Perfumed Garden Of Gulliver Smith
Born to Boogie
Pictures of Purple People
Jeepster
The Groover (Solo Acoustic)
Metal Guru
Hippy Gumbo
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
