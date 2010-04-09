KiuasFormed 2000
2000
Kiuas Biography (Wikipedia)
Kiuas were a heavy metal band from Espoo, Finland. Their music included influences from power metal, folk metal and different styles of extreme metal. Influences from progressive metal can also be heard in some songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kiuas Tracks
Kiuassault
Kiuassault
The Decaying Doctrine
The Decaying Doctrine
