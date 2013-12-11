Hervé RoyBorn 1943. Died 2009
Hervé Roy
1943
Hervé Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Hervé Roy (1943-2009) was a French musician, singer, composer, and record producer. He was best known for his composition called “Lovers Theme” which featured in a viral shock video titled “2 Girls 1 Cups” in 2007. Hervé Roy did not consent for his music to be used in the video and subsequently sued the production company of the video.
Hervé Roy Tracks
