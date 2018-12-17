T.G. SheppardBorn 20 July 1944
T.G. Sheppard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdfbdee9-1dc0-4766-a3aa-4eef5ba4800e
T.G. Sheppard Biography (Wikipedia)
William Neal Browder (born July 20, 1944, Humboldt, Tennessee) is an American country music singer-songwriter, known professionally as T. G. Sheppard. He had 14 number-one hits on the US country charts between 1974 and 1986, including 8 consecutive number ones between 1980 and 1982.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
T.G. Sheppard Tracks
Sort by
Faking Love
T.G. Sheppard
Faking Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faking Love
Last played on
Christmas In Mexico
T.G. Sheppard
Christmas In Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas In Mexico
Last played on
Strong Heart
T.G. Sheppard
Strong Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strong Heart
Last played on
If You Knew
T.G. Sheppard
If You Knew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Knew
Last played on
War Is Hell On The Homefront Too
T.G. Sheppard
War Is Hell On The Homefront Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Is Hell On The Homefront Too
Last played on
Let's Do It Again
T.G. Sheppard
Let's Do It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Do It Again
Last played on
Party Time
T.G. Sheppard
Party Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party Time
Last played on
War is Hell
T.G. Sheppard
War is Hell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War is Hell
Last played on
Do You Wanna Go To Heaven
T.G. Sheppard
Do You Wanna Go To Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Wanna Go To Heaven
Last played on
T.G. Sheppard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist