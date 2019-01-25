Malcolm ArnoldBorn 21 October 1921. Died 23 September 2006
Malcolm Arnold Biography (BBC)
Sir Malcolm Arnold hailed from Northampton. Following studies at the Royal College of Music, he joined the London Philharmonic Orchestra, becoming principal trumpet in 1942. But from 1948 he dedicated himself to composition, easily and successfully straddling the twin pursuits of writing concert works and film scores. While Arnold himself would probably choose to be judged by his nine symphonies, his many concertos, or even his operas, the massive popularity accorded his various sets of symphonic dances, his works for wind band and his many film compositions cast him as a ‘populist’ composer of the first order.
His prolific output spans over 140 published concert works and over 90 film scores, even though he declined film commissions since 1969. Many of his film scores were for very notable productions – including The Sound Barrier, Hobson’s Choice, The Bridge on the River Kwai (for which he won an Oscar), The Inn of the Sixth Happiness and Whistle Down the Wind. He was knighted in 1993.
© David Wishart, 2003
Featured Works
Malcolm Arnold Tracks
Sort by
Tam O'Shanter
Symphony no 5 II. Andante con moto - Adagio
Exploits for Orchestra (Comedy Suite from The Belles of St Trinians)
A Grand, Grand Overture, Op 57
Symphony No 6 (1st mvt)
Peterloo Overture, Op 97
Serenade for Small Orchestra - III Allegro Vivace
Dance of the Insects (Homage to the Queen)
Symphony no. 4 Op.71
Scherzetto, arr. C. Palmer [from the film You know what sailors are]
Clarinet Concerto No 2: Allegro Vivace
Duo for flute and viola, Op 10
Arnold: Quintet for Brass Op 73, Allego vivace
Postcard from the Med (The Captain's Paradise)
Four Scottish Dances
Three Shanties for wind quintet (Op.4)
A Flourish for Orchestra, Op 112
4 Shanties, Op 4
Hobson's Choice (1954) - Wedding Night
Peterloo Overture
A Sussex Overture
Peterloo Op.97
Film: David Copperfield - David's Resolution and Finale (The Three Musketeers: Buckingham and Anne)
March: HRH The Duke of Cambridge (The Three Musketeers: All for One)
Four Scottish Dances (No 4, Highland Fling)
Concertino for oboe and strings
Little Suite for Brass Band No 1
Whistle Down the Wind: iii. Finale
Flourish for a Birthday (Op.44)
Highland Fling, Op 59 No 4
Concerto for Two Pianos (3 hands), Op 104 (3rd mvt)
Four Scottish Dances (3rd mvt)
Four English Dances, Set 1, Op 27 (No 4)
Tam O'Shanter, Op 51
Four Cornish Dances for orchestra, Op 91
The Padstow Lifeboat
Little Suite for brass band No.1 (Op.80)
A Sussex Overture
Fantasy for Guitar, Op.107
Three Shanties for Wind Quartet, Op 4
Guitar Concerto - 3rd mvt Con brio
Comedy Suite (Exploits for Orchestra) from "The Belles of St Trinian's"
The Padstow Lifeboat Op 94
Sinfonietta No 1, Op 48
4 English dances - set 2 for orchestra (Op.33), no.1; Allegro non troppo
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 51
Proms 1970: Prom 21
Proms 1969: Prom 26
Proms 1968: Prom 15
Proms 1966: Prom 19
Malcolm Arnold Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
William Walton: Popular song from Façade
-
Sean Shibe - William Walton's Five Bagatelles - No. 3 Alla cubana
-
Sean Shibe - William Walton's Five Bagatelles - No. 1 Allegro
-
Walton: Cello Concerto
-
Grainger: In a Nutshell
-
Walton: Belshazzar's Feast
-
Walton: Henry V suite
-
Walton: Violin Concerto
-
Percy Grainger (1882-1961)
-
Lambert: Piano Concerto No. 1 - (And all that) Jazz