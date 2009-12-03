Alpha Wave Movement (established 1992 in Miami, Florida) is the electronic music project of Gregory T. Kyryluk. Alpha Wave Movement's musical style can be considered ambient, new-age, some space rock, the classic 1970s period German style electronic music otherwise known as Berlin school as well as the ambient aesthetics of Brian Eno, and Steve Roach. Releases such A Distant Signal and Terra have more ambient space elements than other Alpha Wave Movement releases. Beyond Silence has more space rock elements and has a more rhythmic feel in their overall music compositions. In 2007 Alpha Wave Movement released The Mystic & The Machine, a musical exploration of 1970's era romantic progressive rock performed on synthesizers with the addition of UK musician Steve Hillman on electric guitar. The influences of Genesis, Ozric Tentacles (1980s era), and Camel are quite obvious and intended and shows yet another side of Alpha Wave Movement's composition. Alpha Wave Movement's music is semi electronic-based, utilizing digital synthesizers and MIDI to create its sonic explorations. Aside from the music influences nature and natural landscapes are a continuous source of inspiration for compositions. Alpha Wave Movement has performed at the Ambient Ping Canada and at the Gathering Room USA. Alpha Wave Movement has released music on the Dutch label Groove Unlimited, Silent Records (USA), Waveform Records (USA), Spiralight (USA), Anodize (USA)and on the private label Harmonic Resonance Recordings. Alpha Wave Movement's other projects include Thought Guild, Open Canvas, Subtle Shift, Biome and a solo release as Gregory Kyryluk. The latest release from Alpha Wave Movement is entitled "Soniq Variants"(2011). The release is based conceptually on the use of Ensoniq synthesizers solely for the compositions. Ensoniq was an American manufacturer that spearheaded early affordable synthesizer workstation's the first of which was the ESQ-1 in 1986. Music on this release was composed...