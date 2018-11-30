John FieldIrish composer. Born 26 July 1782. Died 23 January 1837
John Field Biography (Wikipedia)
John Field (26 July 1782, baptised 5 September 1782 – 23 January 1837) was an Irish pianist, composer, and teacher. He was born in Dublin into a musical family, and received his early education there, in particular with the immigrant Tommaso Giordani. The Fields soon moved to London, where Field studied under Muzio Clementi. Under his tutelage, Field quickly became a famous and sought-after concert pianist. Together, master and pupil visited Paris, Vienna, and St. Petersburg. Ambiguity surrounds Field's decision to remain in the former Russian capital, but it is likely that Field acted as a sales representative for the Clementi Pianos. Field is best known as the inventor of the nocturne, but there is evidence to suggest that this is a posthumous accolade.
Field was very highly regarded by his contemporaries and his playing and compositions influenced many major composers, including Frédéric Chopin, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, and Franz Liszt. Although little is known of Field in Russia, he undoubtedly contributed substantially to concerts and teaching, and to the development of the Russian piano school.
Nocturne No.10 in E minor
Nocturne No 5 in B flat major
Nocturne no. 5 in B flat major
Nocturne in C major: Molto Moderato
Nocturne No.10 in E Major "Nocturne Pastorale", H.54
Nocturne No. 2 in C minor (H.25)
Nocturne No 5, H37
Nocturne no.6 in F
Nocturne No 10 in E minor
Nocturne No 3 in A flat major
Nocturne No. 4 in A major
Nocturne No.13 (no.7) in C major 'Reverie-Nocturne'
Nocturne No 6 in F major
Air du bon Roi Henri IV, H. 20
Irish Dance
Rondeau ecossois
Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major - Rondo
Nocturne No.12 in G
Nocturne in C minor
Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major - ii. Nocturne
Kamarinskaya
Nocturne No 18 in E major, 'Le midi'
Rondo for piano and strings (H.18A) in A flat major
No. 13 in C major Reverie Nocturne
Nocturne no.17 in C major
Piano Concerto No.5 in C major, 'L'Incendie par l'Orage' (1st movement)
Nocturne No. 2, H 25
Nocturne No. 5
Nocturne No 1 in E flat major
Piano Sonata in E flat major, Op 1 No 1 (2nd mvt)
Nocturne No.14 in C Major
Nocturne No 18 in E major
Piano Sonata in E flat, Op 1 No 1
Nocturne No 15 in C major
Nocturne No 5 in B flat major
Nocturne no. 9 for piano
