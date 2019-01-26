Love AffairFormed 1966. Disbanded 1971
Love Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv8d.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdf49cac-4cb6-4817-a6fd-ee31932b26a6
Love Affair Biography (Wikipedia)
Love Affair was a London-based pop and soul group formed in 1966. The group had several UK Singles Chart Top 10 hits, including the number one success, "Everlasting Love".
Love Affair Performances & Interviews
Love Affair Tracks
Everlasting Love
Love Affair
Everlasting Love
Everlasting Love
Bringing On Back The Good Times
Love Affair
Bringing On Back The Good Times
Bringing On Back The Good Times
Rainbow Valley
Love Affair
Rainbow Valley
Rainbow Valley
Please Stay
Love Affair
Please Stay
Please Stay
A Day Without Love
Love Affair
A Day Without Love
