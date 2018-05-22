Sheer Mag is an American rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, formed in 2014. A combination of 1970s rock and punk ethos, the band continued to gather attention and has released three 7-inch EPs as of March 2016. In January 2015, Rolling Stone featured the band as one of "10 New Artists You Need To Know", describing them as "a gang of punks with a not-so-secret love of Seventies classic rock." Four of five band members attended the State University of New York at Purchase. In 2016, the band was part of the Coachella 2016 line-up and performed on Late Night with Seth Myers. On May 10, 2017, Sheer Mag released "Need To Feel Your Love," the first track off their first full-length record, Need To Feel Your Love.