Slaughterhouse was a hip hop supergroup consisting of rappers Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Kxng Crooked and Royce da 5'9" They released two studio albums as a group, the independent Slaughterhouse and the Shady Records/Interscope-backed Welcome to: Our House.

