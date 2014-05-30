SlaughterhouseJoe Budden, Crooked I, Royce Da 5'9'' & Joell Ortiz. Formed 2008
Slaughterhouse
2008
Slaughterhouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Slaughterhouse was a hip hop supergroup consisting of rappers Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Kxng Crooked and Royce da 5'9" They released two studio albums as a group, the independent Slaughterhouse and the Shady Records/Interscope-backed Welcome to: Our House.
Slaughterhouse Tracks
House Rules
Slaughterhouse
House Rules
House Rules
Party
Slaughterhouse
Party
Party
Goodbye
Slaughterhouse
Goodbye
Goodbye
My Life
Slaughterhouse
My Life
My Life
Coffin (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Slaughterhouse
Coffin (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Coffin (feat. Busta Rhymes)
Throw It Away (feat. Swizz Beats)
Slaughterhouse
Throw It Away (feat. Swizz Beats)
Throw It Away (feat. Swizz Beats)
Throw It Away
Slaughterhouse
Throw It Away
Throw It Away
Hammer Dance
Slaughterhouse
Hammer Dance
Hammer Dance
My Life (feat. Cee Lo)
Slaughterhouse
My Life (feat. Cee Lo)
My Life (feat. Cee Lo)
Illest
Slaughterhouse
Illest
Illest
Back On The Scene
Slaughterhouse
Back On The Scene
Back On The Scene
Back On The Scene (feat. Dres)
Slaughterhouse
Back On The Scene (feat. Dres)
Back On The Scene (feat. Dres)
Cut You Loose
Slaughterhouse
Cut You Loose
Cut You Loose
Woodstock (feat. MOP)
Slaughterhouse
Woodstock (feat. MOP)
Woodstock (feat. MOP)
