Sweethearts of the Rodeo is an American country music duo composed of sisters Janis Oliver (guitar, vocals) and Kristine Arnold (née Oliver) (vocals). The duo recorded for Columbia Records between 1986 and 1991, releasing four albums and twelve singles for the label. During the 1990s, they also recorded two albums for Sugar Hill Records. The duo reached Top Ten on the Hot Country Songs chart seven times in the late 1980s, with their highest-charting singles being the No. 4 hits "Midnight Girl/Sunset Town" and "Chains of Gold", both in 1987.
If I Never See Midnight Again
Midnight Girl Sunset Town
Gotta Get Away
Hey Doll Baby
Jenny Dreamed Of Trains
Satisfy You
Dont Look Down
Don't Wake Me Up
Since I Found You
Chains Of Gold
When Love Comes Around the Bend
When The Morning Comes
Hopeless Rose
One More Night
Como Se Dice
Please Help Me Im Falling
I Don't Want You To Know
Uphill All The Way
Until I Stop Dancing
Brand New Tennessee Waltz
Things Will Grow
Heart Out In The Rain
Gone To Kentucky
So Sad
One Time, One Night
You Can't Hold Me Back
He Doesn't Tell Me Anything
Our Love Is Like Silver And Gold
