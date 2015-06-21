Kim GannonBorn 18 November 1900. Died 29 April 1974
Kim Gannon
1900-11-18
Kim Gannon Biography (Wikipedia)
James Kimball "Kim" Gannon (November 18, 1900 – April 29, 1974) was an American songwriter, more commonly a lyricist than a composer.
Under Paris Skies
