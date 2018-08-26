Regina CarterBorn 6 August 1966
Regina Carter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cdec40b9-84b4-4cd0-bab0-a77e1ad82a03
Regina Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Regina Carter (Detroit, August 6, 1966) is an American jazz violinist. She is the cousin of jazz saxophonist James Carter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Regina Carter Tracks
Sort by
Papa Was a Rolling Stone
Regina Carter
Papa Was a Rolling Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa Was a Rolling Stone
Last played on
Oh, Lady be Good
Regina Carter
Oh, Lady be Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh, Lady be Good
Last played on
Honky Tonkin'
Regina Carter
Honky Tonkin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honky Tonkin'
Last played on
Come Sunday
Duke Ellington
Come Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Come Sunday
Last played on
That Doo-wah Thing
Duke Ellington
That Doo-wah Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
That Doo-wah Thing
Last played on
I'll Never Be Free
Regina Carter
I'll Never Be Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Never Be Free
Last played on
Judy
Regina Carter
Judy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judy
Last played on
Dedicated to You
Regina Carter
Dedicated to You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dedicated to You
Last played on
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Regina Carter
Chattanooga Choo Choo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Last played on
Common Ground (feat. Regina Carter)
Heist
Common Ground (feat. Regina Carter)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Common Ground (feat. Regina Carter)
Performer
Last played on
I'll Be Seeing You
Regina Carter
I'll Be Seeing You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Seeing You
Last played on
Medley
Regina Carter
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
Higher Ground
Regina Carter
Higher Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Higher Ground
Don't Mess with Mr. T
Regina Carter
Don't Mess with Mr. T
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don’t Git Sassy
Regina Carter
Don’t Git Sassy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don’t Git Sassy
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46 - Anitras Dance
Edvard Grieg
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46 - Anitras Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Peer Gynt - suite no. 1 Op.46 - Anitras Dance
Last played on
Full Time
Regina Carter
Full Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Full Time
Last played on
Hiwumbe Awumba
Regina Carter
Hiwumbe Awumba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hiwumbe Awumba
Anitra's Dance
Regina Carter
Anitra's Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anitra's Dance
Cinema Paradiso
Regina Carter
Cinema Paradiso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cinema Paradiso
For Someone I Love
Regina Carter
For Someone I Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For Someone I Love
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Regina Carter
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Listen Here
Regina Carter
Listen Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Listen Here
Beau Regard
Regina Carter
Beau Regard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beau Regard
Day Dreaming on the Niger
Regina Carter
Day Dreaming on the Niger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day Dreaming on the Niger
Last played on
N'Teri
Regina Carter
N'Teri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
N'Teri
Last played on
Regina Carter Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist