Riccardo Pick-MangiagalliBorn 10 July 1882. Died 8 July 1949
1882-07-10
Biography (Wikipedia)
Riccardo Pick-Mangiagalli (Strakonice, July 10, 1882 – Milan, July 8, 1949) was an Italian composer. He studied at the Milan Conservatory; in 1936 he succeeded Ildebrando Pizzetti as its head. He wrote several operas and ballets, as well as chamber music; he also composed music for films.
La danse d'Olaf, Op.33 No.2
La danse d'Olaf, Op.33 No.2
