Quality Control
Quality Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cde65e2a-3e77-45b3-9320-fd10f813621f
Quality Control Tracks
Sort by
Too Hotty (feat. Offset, Quavo & Takeoff)
Quality Control
Too Hotty (feat. Offset, Quavo & Takeoff)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x2vz.jpglink
Too Hotty (feat. Offset, Quavo & Takeoff)
Last played on
Quality Control Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charlie Sloth's Party Playlist!
-
'Always in the plan to be the biggest in the world' Migos, Lil’ Yachty & Stefflon Don talk with Ace
-
'Beyoncé liked the track, re-recorded it and killed it!' - Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown on co-writing Formation
-
Rae Sremmurd backstage at Reading
-
Rae Sremmurd talk to Charlie Sloth!
Back to artist