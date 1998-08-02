Steadman was a British indie rock band, formed in Hastings in 1998. The band's original name was The Dharmas, but they changed the name after they cancelled their contract with the label Arista, and signed with lead singer Simon Steadman's own label, Freeloader Recordings. Steadman's first album, Loser Friendly, was released in the United Kingdom in 2000. Steadman released their second album, Revive, in 2003, which was produced by Alain Johannes and Natasha Shneider.