SteadmanFormed 1998. Disbanded 2005
Steadman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cde5228d-8d6d-48a6-8d60-2c9968fa90ff
Steadman Biography (Wikipedia)
Steadman was a British indie rock band, formed in Hastings in 1998. The band's original name was The Dharmas, but they changed the name after they cancelled their contract with the label Arista, and signed with lead singer Simon Steadman's own label, Freeloader Recordings. Steadman's first album, Loser Friendly, was released in the United Kingdom in 2000. Steadman released their second album, Revive, in 2003, which was produced by Alain Johannes and Natasha Shneider.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steadman Tracks
Sort by
Wish You Were Here
Steadman
Wish You Were Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wish You Were Here
Last played on
Steadman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist