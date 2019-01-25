Naeem Abbas Rufi is a Pakistani singer. He is famously known as a band singer in morning shows Utho Jago Pakistan and Mazaaq Raat. Rufi's has released three albums including an honorary album dedicated to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He has also a established playback singer in television and film industry. In 2016 Rufi marked his Coke Studio debut as a featured artist in season 9, as a part team Shuja Haider.